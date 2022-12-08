Jauz: Without Indian music, I wouldn’t have become Jauz

He has never visited India, but American DJ and EDM music producer Jauz is hugely inspired by the country and its music. He explains, “While growing up in San Francisco, I worked at a restaurant that would host weddings on the weekends and a lot of them happened to be Indian weddings. At almost every wedding, a DJ would play hours and hours of Indian and Bollywood-influenced dance music. Watching a whole wedding party going crazy about it was fun; it always put a smile on my face. This was right before I found dubstep and started producing electronic music myself. So, I feel without Indian music, I may not have become Jauz.”

Jauz, who has dominated the EDM scene with his popular album The Wise & The Wicked, hopes to visit India soon. “I have been looking forward to getting to see India. I hope I get to come soon. I am also open to collaborating with Bollywood musicians and be part of some projects,” says the musician, who has recently release his Block Party EP.

He is also looking forward to an eventful 2023. “I have a ton of music ready to go for 2023. In fact, I am writing new songs pretty much every day. I have also announced my first tour of 2023 in New Zealand and Australia. There’s also a song coming up in the beginning of 2023,” he ends.

