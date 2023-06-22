Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I had to cut my Goa vacation short to record Tum Tak: Javed Ali

BySoumya Vajpayee
Jun 22, 2023 12:45 PM IST

The singer reminisces how he wasn’t prepared to record the song when he was called by composer AR Rahman

Singer Javed Ali recorded the song Tum Tak from Raanjhanaa (2013) in a jiffy. Interestingly, he wasn’t prepared when he was called for the recording by composer AR Rahman. “I was holidaying with my family in Goa when I got a call from Rahman sir. He wanted to record Tum Tak urgently. So I flew to Chennai while my family stayed back in Goa,” shares Ali.

Javed Ali

Explaining what went into recording the number, he adds, “When I reached there, Irshad sir (Irshad Kamil; lyricist) and Aanand L Rai (director) sir were there. Rahman sir had a tune, so Irshad sir weaved lyrics to the tune and I recorded. We added some great variations to the song and I loved how I sounded in Tum Tak. It’s one of my best songs and I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to work on it.”

