Singer Javed Ali recorded the song Tum Tak from Raanjhanaa (2013) in a jiffy. Interestingly, he wasn’t prepared when he was called for the recording by composer AR Rahman. “I was holidaying with my family in Goa when I got a call from Rahman sir. He wanted to record Tum Tak urgently. So I flew to Chennai while my family stayed back in Goa,” shares Ali.

I had to cut my Goa vacation short to record Tum Tak: Javed Ali

Explaining what went into recording the number, he adds, “When I reached there, Irshad sir (Irshad Kamil; lyricist) and Aanand L Rai (director) sir were there. Rahman sir had a tune, so Irshad sir weaved lyrics to the tune and I recorded. We added some great variations to the song and I loved how I sounded in Tum Tak. It’s one of my best songs and I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to work on it.”

