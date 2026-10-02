New Delhi, Ahead of World Space Week, renowned singer-composer Joi Barua has released an Assamese version of a new cross-continental sci-fi musical track "Teleportation", which he recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Joi Barua sings Assamese version of sci-fi track 'Teleportation' with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

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"Teleportation", which released worldwide on Friday, was conceived, spearheaded and lyrically penned by Susan Lim, the pioneer whose work routinely intersects surgery, artificial intelligence, and quantum philosophy with co-lyrics by Harvard Neurology fellow Christina Teenz Tan.

To translate this boundary-pushing scientific narrative into music, Lim partnered closely with Assam-born Barua and France's Manu Martin, who co-composed and orchestrated the sonic architecture.

"Teleportation" has twin mirror editions across the world - the international edition by British vocalist Tom Ball and the Indian and subcontinental edition by Barua.

Barua says this is a matter of pride for Assam and he feels humbled.

"Susan Lim has taken the Assamese language into the heart of perhaps the best philharmonic orchestra in the world. This is historic," he told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} Turning emotional, Barua says he misses his father now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turning emotional, Barua says he misses his father now. {{/usCountry}}

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"He started me off with a violin. I wish he was here to see Susan Lim and I collaborate with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. A matter of pride for Assam," he adds.

Contemporary artist Samudra Kajal Saikia, also from Assam, created the single's conceptual artwork and visual world, grounding the futuristic soundscapes in haunting, tactile surrealism.

Releasing via the renowned UK label Signum Records, the launch is timed to lead into the United Nations-declared World Space Week - celebrating this year's theme "Rocket Revolution" - by exploring cosmic frontiers, deep space travel, and human connection through the lens of modern astrophysics.

The track draws directly on the concept of quantum entanglement - the physical phenomenon where paired particles stay linked in real time across vast galactic distances.

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Echoing the spirit of the "Rocket Revolution" era of breaking boundaries and reaching further into space, the production reimagines physics equations as raw emotion, creating a musical bridge across cosmic distances set against the thunderous strings, brass, and percussion of Abbey Road Studio One, recorded with a 70-piece orchestra.

"The track 'Teleportation' was born out of a fascination with how the deepest laws of physics mirror the simplest truths of being human," says Lim.

"Working with Joi Barua and Manu Martin to build the melodic architecture of quantum entanglement was an exhilarating journey. Hearing our ideas come alive in Studio One with the 70-piece Royal Philharmonic Orchestra proves that science and emotion speak the exact same language," she adds.

Barua, who has worked as a playback singer, vocal arranger and background singer in several Bollywood films, says collaborating with Lim and Martin to turn high-concept physics into an orchestral journey pushed every artistic boundary.

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"Bringing our score into Abbey Road, hearing a 70-piece orchestra give weight to ideas of space, light, and propulsion, and performing alongside Tom Ball's mirror track is a landmark moment. For World Space Week, this is our musical transmission to the cosmos," says Barua, who has also earlier collaborated with Lim and Martin.

"Teleportation" is streaming on major platforms Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Amazon Music.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.