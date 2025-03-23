Jonas Brothers 2025 tour: Dates, cities, ticket pre-sale and more details

The Jonas Brothers are celebrating their incredible 20-year career with the highly anticipated ‘JONAS20: Living the Dream’ tour. The Jonas Brothers have announced their highly anticipated ‘JONAS20: Living the Dream’ tour.(AP)

“We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” the brothers said in a statement. “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet.”

The 43-date tour will kick off on August 10 at MetLife Stadium, with major stops including Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Rogers Centre in Toronto, and Globe Life Field in Arlington. The tour will also feature two performances in Ohio towards the end.

Complete schedule -

AUG 10 - MetLife Stadium, NJ

AUG 12 - Nationals Park, DC

AUG 14 - Citizens Bank Park, PA

AUG 17 - Hershey Stadium, PA

AUG 21 - Rogers Centre, ON

AUG 23 - Fenway Park, MA

AUG 26 - Wrigley Field, IL

AUG 28 - Comerica Park, MI

AUG 31 - Globe Life Park, TX

SEP 06 - Dodgers Stadium, CA

SEP 18 - Vancouver, BC

SEP 20 - Portland, OR

SEP 22 - Seattle, WA

SEP 25 - San Francisco, CA

SEP 26 - Sacramento, CA

SEP 28 - Phoenix, AZ

OCT 02 - Denver, CO

OCT 04 - Omaha, NE

OCT 05 - Des Moines, IA

OCT 07 - Kansas City, MO

OCT 08 - St. Louis, MO

OCT 10 - St. Paul, MN

OCT 12 - Milwaukee, WI

OCT 14 - Nashville, TN

OCT 16 - Tulsa, OK

OCT 17 - Austin, TX

OCT 18 - San Antonio, TX

OCT 19 - Houston, TX

OCT 22 - Tampa, FL

OCT 24 - Sunrise, FL

OCT 26 - Orlando, FL

OCT 28 - Atlanta, GA

OCT 29 - Raleigh, NC

NOV 01 - Lexington, KY

NOV 02 - Indianapolis, IN

NOV 04 - Knoxville, TN

NOV 05 - Charlotte, NC

NOV 06 - Columbia, SC

NOV 08 - Columbus, OH

NOV 09 - Buffalo, NY

NOV 11 - Cleveland, OH

NOV 12 - Pittsburgh, PA

NOV 14 - Uncasville, CT

Ticket details -

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through Wednesday, March 26 at 10 AM ET on Ticketmaster. The Artist Presale will take place on Thursday, March 27, from 10 AM to 3 PM local time. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, March 28 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.