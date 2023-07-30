Jungkook recalls not having choreo for FIFA World Cup performance, Suga talks about Jin's wish before military service

BTS singer Jungkook was the latest guest on fellow group member Suga's chat show Suchwita. In episode 15, Jungkook and Suga took a trip down memory lane and recalled their training days. They also spoke about Jungkook's solo song Seven, his upcoming projects as well as Suga's recent concert. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook calls his upcoming album 'awesome', says he is 'pretty good' at what he does)

Jungkook about Seven and being on a break

Jungkook and Suga on Suchwita.

Talking about Seven, Jungkook said, "Without the song Seven, I might have still been on a break right now. I loved being on a break for real." Suga interrupted, "I have a hard time when I am on a break." Jungkook continued, "I was totally enjoying my time off. This song got me started again." Suga teased that had he heard the song, he would have done it himself.

Jungkook on his upoming projects

The BTS vocalist said, "I have another single. Then I'll be releasing a small mini album by November." When Suga asked if all his songs for the album were ready, Jungkook revealed that he would be working on them after Seven's release. Jungkook also said that he wanted a song as groovy as Seven for his next single. Suga replied, "I could just write one for you. On my laptop, there's every kind of song. What about doing Jersey (club)?" Jungkook joked, "Send it to me."

Suga recalls the time when Jungkook joined BTS

The BTS rapper recalled that when Jungkook joined the group he hadn't sung before. So, he would practice all the time which made it hard for Suga. He had asked Jungkook, "Can you not sing in the green room?" who said, "I got told off a lot." Jungkook recalled how the rap line--RM, Suga and J-Hope would give the vocalists Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook a list of songs to listen to as they would fool around.

Suga and Jungkook talk about solo concerts

Suga, who recently ended his world tour, shared about his experience at solo concerts. He shared that he did 28 shows and caught a cold. Suga recalled, "I caught a really bad cold halfway through. It was so bad I thought I might collapse on stage. When I got back to Korea, I did nothing but sleep...I was with my parents and they told me to stay in my room." Suga added that though he didn't have Covid-19 he had to perform with a high fever.

Jungkook on his FIFA World Cup performance

The BTS singer said that he went to Qatar five to six days before the show thinking that he would need to do the rehearsal only. “But I realised we had to improve some parts. I didn't get any choreo either. There were dancers but I didn't have any choreo. I thought it would be weird if I didn't dance while everyone else was. I asked for the choreo video. I said I would just copy it. During the last chorus, the choreo changes, it becomes intense. I asked them to change that part so they did and I redid the formations. That's how it went. Originally there was nothing.” Jungkook performed Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony.

Jungkook on BTS' next performance

Talking about BTS' earlier concerts, Jungkook said, "If everyone is discharged from their military service I could go crazy." Suga shared, "When Jin went to serve he called and said 'Yoongi, I want to perform so bad'." Jungkook revealed, "He talks about that in our group chat too."

On the show, Suga said that BTS has been in the industry for a long time and will be around till they are 60 years old. Jungkook and Suga planned what BTS could do when they grow old. Suga also said that BTS and their fans are more like partners now.

