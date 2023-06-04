Jungkook to release his first-ever solo album next month? BTS' agency BigHit Music responds

BTS' youngest member Jungkook will reportedly release his first-ever solo album next month. After several reports emerged, BTS' agency BigHit Music reacted to them. Jungkook has previously released solo songs, including his recent official FIFA World Cup song, Dreamers. (Also Read | Jungkook records in LA studio in new clip, BTS fans ask if it's collab with Justin Bieber)

Jungkook's solo album

Jungkook is likely to release his first-ever solo albumin July.

As per Soompi, Sports Chosun reported that Jungkook is gearing up to release a new solo album on July 14. According to the report, the album will include a song in English as well. Later, Soompi quoted BigHit's statement, “We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed.”

Fans' reaction to Jungkook's album

Fans took to social media to express their excitement. A person said on Instagram, "I was a little worried by his silence. Now I know, you're preparing something and I'm looking forward to hearing it." "The album of the year is coming," read a comment. "Jungkook sings so beautifully so I can't wait!!" wrote a fan." Another comment read, "I will not survive this album drop." An Instagram user said, "Congratulations can't wait for this album....respect for your hard work."

Jungkook in recording studio

The reports of Jungkook's solo album came over a month after he was seen at a recording studio in Los Angeles. In several pictures shared on Instagram by Scott 'Scooter' Braun in April, Jungkook was seen with Bang Si-Hyuk, Andrew Watt and others. In a video, Jungkook was also seen recording a song with another person.

The post was shared with the caption, "It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @thisiswatt @hitmanb72 @cirkut @jonbellion #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork." Bang Si-Hyuk had also shared a picture with Jungkook and Andrew Watt on his Instagram. He had captioned the post, "With #JK and @thisiswatt Thank you, @scooterbraun. You made this! #bighitmusic #sbproject #hybeamerica #HYBE."

BTS new song

Last month, BigHit Music had announced that BTS will release the digital single Take Two in June to mark the 10th anniversary of the music group. Take Two will release on June 9 at 1 pm Korean Standard Time (9.30 am IST). BTS comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The band debuted a decade ago under Big Hit Entertainment with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool, which released on June 12, 2013.

