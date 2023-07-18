Jungkook talks about his album's progress, sings Seven's explicit version during live session; BTS ARMY left ‘screaming’

BTS member Jungkook spoke about his health, his recent song Seven and his upcoming album on Tuesday. Taking to Weverse, Jungkook hosted a live session and interacted with fans. He also spoke on Stationhead but the server crashed. (Also Read | Jungkook not properly credited for Seven music videos? Here's what BTS agency BigHit Music has said)

Jungkook talks about his album

BTS' Jungkook during a live session.

Speaking on radio broadcaster Stationhead about his album, Jungkook said, "How is the progress of the album going? I don't know, I'm just doing it." Jungkook also sang the summer mix of Seven. He said, "I like the bounce of the jersey club."

Jungkook spoke about his health

During his live session, Jungkook said, "It is noon in Korea, what time is it there? It's night. I was doing the Stationhead earlier but the server broke." Before his live, Jungkook had posted on Weverse saying, "I am sorry, the server is down. Hahahaha."

Jungkook, who has a cold, said, "My eyes are red right? Like your right-handed or left-handed, it exists for your eyes as well. So you have to do eye stretches, you go up close, then far away, then spin a circle like this (show how to do) and follow along. My left eye is a bit weak so I'm strengthening it right now."

Jungkook talked about Seven

He also said about Seven, "The key is originally this (sings the first line). But I have to do a test, see if I can do it or not since I have a cold right now. I can't do falsetto very well right now." Jungkook also added, "Whenever I get a cold it gets harder for me to control my voice. There are some people that sing better when they get a cold. But why am I like this?" Talking about the song, Jungkook also added, "The song is good, isn't it? I knew the response would be good. I just trust my gut."

The BTS member also sang Seven

He also teased fans by saying, "You want me to sing Seven? I'll be, which one should I sing, I'll be loving you right." He later also sang the explicit version of Seven. Reacting to Jungkook singing the explicit version, a fan said, "I am screaming, crying, shouting, laughing, banging my head against the wall." "This song is so good," read a tweet.

"Jungkook held a live session, sang and spoke to us even with a cold. He is an angel," wrote a person on Twitter. "Jungkook came live on Weverse after stationhead server crashed. He is so sweet," said a Twitter user. "Not Jungkook teasing us in singing explicit and clean versions," commented a fan. "I like all the versions of Seven. Jungkook, take rest. Get some sleep please," requested another fan.

Jungkook thanks fans

Before signing off, Jungkook said, "The listening party today was so much fun and thank you so much to our ARMYs for always supporting my solo promotions and sending so much love. It's thanks to you all that I spend each day happily. Really, thank you. I'll repay you with good songs and cool performances."

