Jungkook makes history as Seven becomes fastest song to hit 1B Spotify streams

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 30, 2023 03:05 PM IST

Jungkook's single Seven breaks the record for fastest song to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, surpassing Miley Cyrus' Flowers

BTS member Jungkook has broken Miley Cryus' record for Flowers with Seven becoming the Fastest Song to Hit 1 Billion Streams on Spotify. On Monday, October 30, the Korean singer's latest single Seven featuring Latto amassed 1 billion streams in 108 days. The record was previously held by Cyrus for her single Flowers which hit the 1 billion stream mark on Spotify in 112 days. Earlier this year, the K-pop idol broke the record for the longest-running No. 1 hit by an Asian act on the Billboard chart with the single from his upcoming solo debut album GOLDEN.

BTS' Jungkook released Seven in July this year

Soon after the news broke, fans flocked to social media to congratulate the singer for his massive success ahead of his debut album's release. One fan wrote, “Congratulations Jeon Jungkook 🎉🎉🎉😭💜💜 #SevenFastest1Billion #JungkookBillionsClub #BILLIONKOOK HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK RECORD BREAKER SEVEN SEVEN SONG OF THE YEAR JUNGKOOK MAIN POP BOY.” Another wrote, “Not just Fastest Kpop Act but Fastest OF ALL TIME including western songs.” One more fan wrote, “Congratulations Jungkook, we're proud of your achievements! Another milestone was made!”

This news comes shortly after Jungkook released the remixed versions of his two singles - Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). The South Korean singer joined hands with David Guetta and MK for the new versions which were released earlier today. The tracklist for GOLDEN consists of 11 songs including the two previously released singles-

  1. 3D (feat. Jack Harlow)
  2. Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)
  3. Seven (explicit ver. feat. Latto)
  4. Standing Next to You
  5. Yes or No
  6. Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake)
  7. Hate You
  8. Somebody
  9. Too Sad to Dance
  10. Shot Glass of Tears
  11. Seven (clean ver. feat. Latto)

The album is set to release on November 3, as announced by BIGHIT Music earlier in a statement.

