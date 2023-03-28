Jungkook talks about his health, reveals he wants to be on Suchwita; singer turns off live to work on 'music right now'

BTS member Jungkook, who keeps on surprising fans with his live sessions, has spoken about his health. Jungkook held a live session on Weverse in the early hours on Tuesday and revealed he wants to be on the web series Suchwita, hosted by group member Suga. The singer also turned off his live session saying that he wanted to work on 'music right now'. (Also Read | BTS' RM, Suga, V, Jungkook attend Harry Styles' concert in Seoul)

BTS: Jungkook spoke about his health.

Jungkook, who will feature in a Calvin Klein advertisement, talked about it during the live session. He said, “A video might be out, Calvin Klein, the video must be out. (Shyly) yeah, it turned out to look like that. Honestly, if you look at my innerwear, there's nothing but Calvin Klein.”

"The jeans clothes I wore for the shoot were really pretty. Is it okay for me to talk about it? When the video comes out, I could feel a little embarrassed but honestly, you guys are gonna like it so please give it a lot of interest!" he said as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_.

The youngest BTS member also spoke about the dumpling incident, that took place between group members Jimin and V a few years ago. Jungkook said, "It was no kidding, the dumpling incident! It was insane." He also added that the BTS ARMY would be surprised if they knew that the entire incident was repackaged.

A few years ago, Jimin and V fought over when they should eat. While V wanted to eat dumplings in between the practice, Jimin suggested that they eat once they're done since the members too hadn't eaten at that point

During the live session, Jungkook also watched Suchwita, which had Jimin as a guest. Talking about Jin becoming healthy and gaining weight, Jungkook said, “Wow Jin seems to have become really healthy! On the other hand, I'm...”

On the show, Suga asked Jimin, "Until when do you want to be BTS?" He responded, "Until I can't move." Jungkook, watching the show, said, "Yeah let's be together for a long time!!!" Jungkook also said, "Suchwita was fun. If I get the chance, I'd like to appear on it too."

Jungkook also cautioned his fans to take care of themselves. He said, "I have said this before too but guys if you feel sleepy, please go to sleep. Please prioritise what you have to prioritise. Please sleep if you feel sleepy. I am sleepy but why could I be not going to sleep." Talking about Jimin's song Set Me Free Pt.2, Jungkook said, "I really like this part so much, this verse 2 part in Set Me Free Pt 2. I really really like it. It's really my style. I am not sure who wrote (that part) but the vibe changes there and goes back to the original."

Jungkook ended the live session by saying, "Guys I think I have to go to work (on music). The drink is also finished and suddenly I feel like working on music, so I have to go. I'm going to work on music right now. It's now it's now." The singer signed off after informing his fans on what he would do.

