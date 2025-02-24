Justin Bieber opens up about recent dishevelled appearances amid drug use rumours

Justin Bieber has addressed growing concerns about his health after recent public appearances where he appeared gaunt and hollow-eyed, sparking speculation about potential drug use. Following a wave of worried fan reactions on social media, the Grammy-winning artist’s representative has now stepped forward to clarify the situation, assuring the public that Bieber is doing just fine and putting those rumours to rest. Amidst health concerns and rumours of drug use, Justin Bieber's rep confirmed he is well and prioritising family and music. (@justinbieber/Instagram)

Also Read: Tate McRae reveals the Taylor Swift song she ‘played on repeat’ after a breakup

Bieber shares reason behind his recent dishevelled appearances

A rep for Bieber told TMZ, “The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true,” adding that the singer is “in one of the best places in his life.” They also shared that all his focus at the moment is on “actively parenting his newborn son,” Jack Blues Bieber who he shares with his wife Hailey Bieber and is also working on new music. The rep also elaborated that Bieber went through a “very transformative” past year in which “he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

Amidst his focus on family life, his marriage, and pursuing the art he is passionate about, Bieber has expressed feeling exhausted by the persistent rumours surrounding his health. The rep for the pop singer added that all the reports are “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive,” as reported by Daily Mail.

Also Read: Fave cast reunions at SAG Awards 2025: Gossip Girls, Jess-Schmidt, Harrison Ford-Jessica Williams

Fans worry over Bieber’s recent appearances

Earlier this month, fans were worried about Bieber’s health after he was spotted with red eyes and dark circles around his eyes in New York City. However, sources, at the time, told TMZ that the dishevelled appearances were a result of restless nights due to recording in the studio and “caring for his son who was having trouble falling asleep as well.”

The appearances also came around the same time, there were rumours of trouble in paradise for the singer and Hailey. The rumours also alleged that the two were heading to divorce very soon.