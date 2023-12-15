Justin Timberlake replies to Britney Spears memoir accusations with new ‘Cry Me a River’ rendition

Justin Timberlake recently entered the hot water after his ex Brtiney Spears released her memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ on October 24, 2023.

The singer acknowledged and replied to the accusations that he had used Birtney “as ammunition” in his hit Cry Me a River, at his recent surprise concert in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

At the opening of the new Fontainebleau Hotel in Sin City, which saw stars like Sylvester Stallone, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady and Keith Urban, Justin performed a number of his hits as part of his performance.

However, before launching into Cry Me a River, he paused to address the audience and said, “no disrespect” and then belted out the 2022 track.

Well, in a twist and what is considered to be his reply, he ad-libbed a few lines of Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana during the song, changing the lyrics to, “Ain't we all just entertainer? Think I'm stupid and contagious?”

Justin's remark comes after Britney accused him of portraying her as “a harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy” in the music video for the song, Cry Me a River.

When the music video was released back in time, it featured an actress lookalike of the Criminal singer while the lyrics referenced a cheating partner.

Thus, in her memoir, the singer explains feeling voiceless after the release of the song. “I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story.

I couldn't explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don't think Justin realised the power he had in shaming me.

I don't think he understands to this day,” she wrote.

The performance in Vegas marked Justin's second public outing since Britney's book was released, in which she discussed the “difficult” decision to have an abortion after learning she was pregnant with his child in 2000.

He previously walked the red carpet with his wife Jessica Biel for the premiere of his film, Trolls: Band Back Together.

