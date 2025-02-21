Kanye West responds to sexual harassment allegations after former assistant filed lawsuit

Kanye West is facing serious allegations from his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who filed a lawsuit claiming inappropriate behaviour while working for the rapper in 2021. In the court documents, according to The Mirror US, Pisciotta accused West of sending sexually suggestive messages and engaging in inappropriate acts during phone calls. The lawsuit painted a troubling picture of their professional relationship, with Pisciotta now taking legal action to address the alleged misconduct. Kanye West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour during her employment in 2021. West denies the allegations, claiming Pisciotta is attempting to extort him.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also Read: ‘Relapsed’: Kanye West hooked on nitrous oxide again; sources blame recent controversies on addiction

West comments on the sexual harassment case against him

West decided to speak out on the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him on X where he denied all allegations against him. He claimed on X, “YOU KNOW WHY I NEVER F***** LAUREN PISCIOTA CAUSE SHE SMELLT AKWARD.” He also had “one piece of advice” for Pisciotta as he told her to “freeze your eggs.” In a follow-up post he wrote, “FOR ANYONE WHO WVER WANTS TO TRY TO EXTORT ME YOU WILL EUN OUT OF MONEY BEFORE I DO."

He also called himself “the bad guy,” adding, “I DONT GO ONE YEAR WITHOUT SOMEBODY TRYING THIS S*** WHERE THE F*** IS LAUREN PISCIOTA NOW.” In her lawsuit, Pisciotta is seeking damages for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and the creation of a hostile work environment. A Motion for Order hearing is scheduled for today to address the legal claims, although West is not expected to be present in court.

Also Read: Celebs with Diddy links to skip town when sex trial kicks off: ‘Homes of rich and famous will be empty’ | Report

About Pisciotta and her lawsuit

Pisciotta was previously employed as an OnlyFans model and in June 2021 was recruited by the rapper to work as Chief of Staff at his multiple companies. Her adult career earned her $1 million per year. With West, she worked on several of his songs and took on various responsibilities and roles for his different ventures.

However, the court documents stated that after a year, he asked Pisciotta to become more religious, as reported by The Mirror US. He also asked her to delete her OnlyFans account and offered $1 million to compensate for it to which she agreed.

West was then accused of sending a series of obscene texts about him wanting to cheat on his wife. At the time of the alleged incident, he was married to Kim Kardashian.