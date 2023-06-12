Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori, daughter North West celebrate his 46th birthday together. See pics

Kanye West celebrated his 46th birthday recently with surprise party, as per reports. The rapper, also known as Ye, was surrounded by friends and loved ones, including his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, and his new 'wife' Bianca Censori. In photos of North and Bianca that have surfaced online, the two walked hand in hand as they arrived at Kanye West's birthday bash. Also read: Kanye West, ‘wife’ Bianca Censori grab attention in equally 'bizarre' looks for church service

As they walked hand in hand, Bianca Censori and North West were captured by paparazzi outside Kanye West's birthday bash venue. They were surrounded by a few members of the rapper's team in the videos and photos that are being widely shared online. There was no sign of Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian or any of their other children at the event.

For Kanye West's birthday party, which was held in Los Angeles on Saturday, Bianca chose a long black coat with black boots, while North was in a grey sweatshirt and black shorts paired with black boots.

Who is Bianca Censori, Kanye's 'wife'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, a Yeezy architectural designer, 'got married' in a non-legally binding ceremony in January, as per a 2023 Page Six report. Bianca in a recent TikTok video also confirmed her marriage to Kanye.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Bianca has worked for Yeezy since 2020. As per another recent report by The US Sun, a source was quoted as having said about her marriage with Kanye, “Things are going well for them in their marriage. They both seem extremely well-suited and happy together.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's 'bizarre' looks

Days before his birthday, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted in unique black outfits as they headed to church in Los Angeles. The rapper and Bianca's church outfits were termed 'bizarre' by social media users.

Kanye wore a black T-shirt, which had 'Polizei', German word for police written on the back in white. The T-shirt also featured huge shoulder pads. He also wore a matching pair of black leggings. Meanwhile, Bianca had her entire head, neck, arms, and hands covered in a black see-through outfit. Around her shoulders, her dress featured a large piece of fabric shaped like a bucket. Along with her black outfit, she wore matching high-heeled boots.

Reacting to their looks shared by a news portal on Instagram, a person wrote, "This is not weird anymore, or funny. It is actually worrying. And it is not about the outfit, is their whole dynamic or performance or whatever you wanna call this." A person also said, “This is just bizarre. So weird, both of them look equally strange!”

Kanye's previous relationships

Kanye was earlier married to entrepreneur and reality TV personality Kim Kardashian. Kanye and Kim shares four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. They wed in 2014 in a lavish European ceremony. Kim filed for divorce in 2021. The divorce was finalised in 2022.

Kanye had been linked to multiple women since Kim and his divorce proceedings began, including model Irina Shayk, actor Julia Fox and model Chaney Jones.

