Kanye West's ‘wife’ Bianca Censori steps out for KFC date shoeless. See pic

Kanye West and 'wife' Bianca Censori were spotted heading to KFC for a quick bite in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The rapper, also known as Ye, is no stranger to dividing the internet with his statements, but this time it was Bianca who grabbed eyeballs as she appeared shoeless in a pair of sheer black tights. (Also read: Kanye West, ‘wife’ Bianca Censori grab attention in equally 'bizarre' looks for church service. See pics)

Bianca Censori was spotted shoeless in a bold outfit as she stepped out for a KFC lunch date with Kanye West. (Pics LinkedIn File Photo)

Kanye and Bianca were previously spotted last weekend on Sunday as they headed to church in Los Angeles. Their church outfits quickly went viral on social media where many termed it 'bizarre'. While Kanye wore a black T-shirt, which had 'Polizei', German word for police written on the back in white and with huge shoulder pads, Bianca had her entire body covered in a black see-through outfit which covered her face in a large piece of fabric shaped like a bucket.

Kanye and Bianca's attention-grabbing outfits

Now as per a report by Page Six, Kanye was seen in the same black T- shirt with 'Polezi' written on it. But it was Bianca whose daring outfit took the attention, with her skipping shoes and walking in a pair of sheer pants and a fitted black T-shirt. In one of the pictures, Bianca was seen walking ahead of Kanye as they stepped inside their car. They spent around half an hour inside the KFC outlet before Kanye grabbed a donut and left the place.

Twitter reactions

As the pictures made its way on Twitter, many users reacted to the pair's outfits. One user joked, "me stepping out on my remote work lunch hour (laughing face emoticon)." Another wrote, "Kanye looks unrecognizable." A tweet also read, "Like what even is this!!" Another said, "Any ideas on how the conversation goes to get her to dress and go out like that???"

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, a Yeezy architectural designer, 'got married' in a non-legally binding ceremony in January, as per a Page Six report. Bianca in a recent TikTok video also confirmed her marriage to Kanye. He was previously married to Kim Kardashian. In February 2021, Kim had filed for divorce from Kanye. The two had married in 2014 and share four children. Kanye has been linked to multiple women since Kim and his divorce proceedings began. The former couple officially divorced in November 2022 after more than eight years of marriage.

