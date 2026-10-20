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Kapil Sharma jumps to Daler Mehndi's defence after minister accused him for performing while drunk: ‘Paji went through some serious surgery’

Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal said Daler Mehndi appeared disoriented and lip-synced during a performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela.

Published on: Oct 20, 2026, 14:18:47 IST
By HT Entertainment Desk
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Singer Daler Mehndi's friends are rallying up to defend him against unprofessionalism rumours. On Monday, a video was widely circulated on social media, which showed Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal accusing the singer of being inebriated during a cultural performace. Now, comedian Kapil Sharma has posted in Daler's defence, saying that people don't know the complete truth.

Kapil Sharma's message about Daler Mehendi

Daler Mehndi was accused of performing on stage while drunk but Kapil Sharma says people do not know the full picture.
Daler Mehndi was accused of performing on stage while drunk but Kapil Sharma says people do not know the full picture.

Kapil shared a video by Daler's brother and singer Mika Singh on his Instagram stories and posted a message of his own. He hinted that Daler was not keeping well and had a surgery, which might be the reason behind him slurring speech on stage.

Kapil wrote, “@thedalermehndiofficial paji went through some serious surgery which people don’t know. All we need is to be little kinder towards each other. We don’t know what someone is going through. Thank you @mikas ingh paji for the clarification. May God bless Daler paji 🥹🙏 We love you Daler paji ❤️🙏”

Deep Dive

Why did Kapil Sharma defend Daler Mehndi after the Uttarakhand performance?

Kapil said Daler had undergone serious surgery and suggested his health could explain his speech on stage. He urged people to be kinder and not judge without knowing the full story.

What did Subodh Uniyal accuse Daler Mehndi of during the performance?

The Uttarakhand minister said Mehndi appeared disoriented and was lip-syncing rather than singing live. He also alleged that the singer was under the influence of alcohol, but the claim was not independently confirmed.

What did Mika Singh say about Daler Mehndi’s health and the alcohol allegations?

Mika said Daler had been unwell for two years, had recently undergone major surgery and was still recovering. He also said his brother does not drink alcohol and urged media outlets to verify claims before publishing them.
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The comedian also left a message on Mika's post and wrote, “May god give Daler paji strength to recover fast and he will roar like a lion on stage soon. Shame on people who are spreading this fake news just for some views. God bless Daler paji.”

Speaking about Daler’s health, Mika revealed that the singer had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering. He also clarified that Daler does not consume alcohol, defending him against the allegations reportedly made during the event.

"I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way," he added.

What did the minister accuse Daler Mehendi of?

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal questioned Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal, alleging that the singer appeared disoriented on stage and was lip-syncing to his songs.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday evening about a viral video showing him objecting to Mehndi’s performance during a cultural programme organised as part of the Navratri festivities, Uniyal said the singer should have done justice to his art.

“He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn’t do justice to their art…He seemed disoriented on stage and didn’t seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered 35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment,” Uniyal said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand folk singer and Padma Shri awardee Pritam Bhartwan also commented on Mehndi’s performance at the event, saying he could not confirm whether the singer was under the influence of alcohol.

 
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HT Entertainment Desk

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