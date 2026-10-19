Uttarakhand minister confronts Daler Mehndi on stage, alleges singer was drinking alcohol: ‘You cannot even speak’

Singer Daler Mehndi's performance at a fair in Uttarakhand was interrupted by state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal, who took to the stage to confront the singer reportedly over alcohol consumption during the show. During the programme, the minister objected to the singer's performance. (@Sharmaji2772/X)

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing Uniyal standing on the stage while Mehndi stood beside him.

Also Read | Bihar: Viral video shows three women, man consuming liquor inside Darbhanga hospital; police probe underway

The controversy erupted during the cultural evening of the historic 'Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair' in Uttarakhand's New Tehri on Sunday night, according to news agency PTI.

The Kunjapuri fair is a significant event rooted in religious faith and cultural traditions.

'You cannot even speak': Minister to Mehndi The issue began with questions over whether the singer was performing live or relying on a background soundtrack.

During the programme, the minister objected to the singer's performance and was heard saying, "You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?"

Addressing the singer on stage, Narendra Nagar MLA Uniyal remarked that the audience had come to hear him perform and that he was therefore expected to meet the standards they anticipated.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining decorum, noting that the event was taking place during the religious period of Navratri.

In the viral footage, Uniyal further criticised the performance, saying, "We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us."

The minister alleged that the singer was inebriated; however, the allegations could not be confirmed, the report stated.

Also Read | Social media user booked over posts questioning Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit

"This is wrong. It's wrong. You have a big name; we should respect that. You were called because you have a big name," Uniyal said.

Meanwhile, Mehndi requested the minister to leave the stage.

The video of the incident was widely shared by social media users. However, HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Also Read | Internet shocked to learn Dhurandhar's Shirani, Bimal Oberoi, began career with Daler Mehndi

Daler Mehndi is one of the most popular Punjabi singers and is known for his various songs, including 'Tunak Tunak Tun', 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra', 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle', and several others.

Meanwhile, some of his more recent works include the title track of the 2016 film 'Dangal'.

(with inputs from PTI)