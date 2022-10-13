Karwa Chauth special: Singers dedicate a song to their spouses

It’s Karwa Chauth today. And the day is special for many married couples, including celebs. As we wait for social media to be flooded with lovey-dovey posts, we got a few musicians to put their romantic garb on to talk about the festival and dedicate a romantic track to their respective spouses.

Shaan for wife Radhika Mukherjee

Shaan with wife Radhika

Song: Tere Mere Sapne (Guide; 1965)

I sang this song for Radhika on my wedding day. And it was not just a song, but an oath I took for us. I’m not a big follower of rituals and traditions, particularly Karwa Chauth, when a wife is expected to fast until she sees the moon, asking for a long and healthy life for her husband. But over the years, I could sense a belief and resolute purpose in Radhika on the day. So, I respect her sentiments and participate with equal enthusiasm.

Kavita Seth for husband Dharmesh Bothra

Kavita Seth with husband Dharmesh Bothra

Song: Sajna Hai Mujhe Sajna Ke Liye (Saudagar; 1972)

I have always loved this song and find it apt for the occasion. I feel even if you don’t dress up the entire year, this one day encourages a woman to make an effort to dress up and look her best. The beauty of this festival lies in the fact that women fast for the well-being of their husbands. And this song encapsulates that spirit of love and devotion.

Neeti Mohan for husband Nihar Pandya

Neeti Mohan with Nihar Pandya

Song: Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (Satyameva Jayate 2; 2021)

I had sung this song for Satyameva Jayate 2 and it featured as a Karwa Chauth track even in the film. It highlights the spirit of the festival. Karwa Chauth is as special to me as Diwali. I think it’s the most romantic festival that Indians celebrate and I look forward to dressing up for my husband on the day. I love wearing a red saree, doing 16 shringaar and fasting for him.

Akriti Kakar for husband Chirag Arora

Akriti Kakar with Chirag Arora

Song: Lag Jaa Gale (Woh Kaun Thi; 1962)

This song was the first one Chirag heard me sing live when we just started dating. It’s been our go-to song ever since. Chirag has fasted with me on every Karwa Chauth and it’s been six years now. We fast together, we eat together. We believe in living every moment to the fullest like it’s our first and last and hence Shayad Phir Iss Janam Mein (lines from the song) seems perfect.

Rahul Vaidya for wife Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar

Song: Dekha Ek Khwab (Silsila; 1981)

I find this song, especially the part Dhadkano Mein Tere Geet Hai Mile Hue, so romantic. I love this track and I would like to dedicate it to my wife, Disha. I would like to wish her a very happy Karwa Chauth.

