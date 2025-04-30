Katy Perry slams haters for making her a ‘human piñata’ after Blue Origin flight:

Katy Perry is using kindness to call out her haters. The Roar hitmaker took to social media on Tuesday to address the severe backlash surrounding her ongoing Lifetimes tour and her Blue Origin space flight. In the comment section of an Instagram fan account, the 40-year-old thanked her fans for their support after critics turned her into a “human piñata.” This handout photo from Blue Origin shows US singer Katy Perry upon return to Earth after a flight on Blue Origin New Shepard NS-31, which brought the passengers beyond the Karman line -- the internationally recognized boundary of space, in Van Horn, West Texas, April 14, 2025. (AFP)

Katy Perry calls out haters amid backlash over Blue Origin flight

“I'm so grateful for you guys. We're in this beautiful and wild journey together. I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond,” Perry wrote under a video showcasing the tribute made for her by her fans in New York City’s Times Square. She reassured her fans that she is doing fine despite the hate she has received online.

The Teenage Dreams singer further shared a piece of advice she received from her therapist that changed her life. “My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, 'no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don't already believe about yourself' and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it's an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it,” Perry wrote.

Perry went on to say that when the “online world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed.”

“What's real is seeing your faces every night, singing in unison, reading your notes, feeling your warmth,” the Dark Horse crooner continued, adding, “I'm not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary.”

“l'm on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but... I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS,” she concluded.