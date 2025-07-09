Kevin Jonas reveals he lost 'almost all' money after Jonas Brothers split: 'I was down to 10%'

Kevin Jonas opens about poor financial decisions

During the episode, the 37-year-old musician and entrepreneur admitted that poor financial decisions in his younger years, specifically a failed business venture, left him nearly penniless.

“I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it, to not having it, to losing almost all of it. Most of it, like, down to the one 10 per cent left,” Kevin said.

“I invested in a bunch of property and was doing other things, and I was building at the time. Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying. Thankfully for life in general, like we had a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together. It was kind of fortuitous in a way," Kevin said.

The Jonas Brothers stardom

The Jonas Brothers rose to stardom in the mid-2000s with chart-topping albums, a Disney Channel fanbase, and starring roles in Camp Rock. But in 2013, creative differences and strained relationships led them to part ways. Nick, in an earlier interview, had stated that it took them a couple of years to rebuild the family. The brothers reunited after six years in 2019. The Jonas Brothers will be celebrating their 20th anniversary with the ‘Jonas20: Living the Dream’ tour that kicks off in their native New Jersey in August.