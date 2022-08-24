KK 'wanted to run back home' whenever people recognised him in public, says son Nakul: 'He was an elusive person'

Taamara and Nakul, the children of late singer KK, spoke about the time they realised that their father was a music sensation. In a new interview, KK's daughter Taamara recalled their childhood days when after attending her father's concert they would wait for him in the car. KK would 'come running' as people crowded around him if he stayed back. Nakul said that KK didn't like meeting many people and if they went to the mall he 'wanted to run back home' if people started recognising him. (Also Read | KK's daughter says she and her mom couldn’t listen to his songs after singer's death)

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was best known for his songs, like Pal, Yaaraon, Khuda Jaane, Tadap Tadap, Beete Lamhein, Aankhon Mein Teri, and Zindagi Do Pal Ki among many others. His last song, released after his death, was titled Dhoop Paani Bahne De from Srijit Mukherji's film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. KK died on May 31 at the age of 53.

Speaking with News 18, Taamara said, "I remember going to one of dad’s shows as a child. We had to run out before his last song and wait for him in the car. He would quickly finish his last song and come running to the car because if he waited, people would crowd around him."

Nakul added, "He wasn’t very comfortable meeting many people and getting too many pictures clicked. If we went to a mall and people began recognising him, he wanted to run back home. He was an elusive person. He was always of the mind that, ‘I don’t need to show my face. People should know me through my voice.’ During Covid, he was happy because he could have a mask on. But he missed performing. He would keep telling us that he wanted to sing before a live audience. We felt very bad for him because he couldn’t do what he loved doing in the last couple of years. However, we got a lot of time to bond."

Taamara recalled how the siblings would wake up and then spend the entire day in their parents' room. Speaking about this year, she recalled that the late singer began performing again and his gigs became 'really intense'. Taamara said that all of his fans were also 'very excited to see him performing live again'. Nakul added that his late father 'exerted himself' and 'wanted to make up for the time that he had lost'.

KK died in May due to a massive cardiac arrest. He fell ill while performing at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata and had to be rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

