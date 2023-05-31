KK's first death anniversary: Why late singer's songs will remain evergreen

Though it has already been a year, it still takes a moment to accept that singing legend KK died on this day 12 months ago. KK--the significance of these two letters for his fans across the globe is huge. Our entire generation grew up listening to his songs, which always set a different mood. KK and his songs have always been a constant--whether in school, college or work life. His 1999 song Yaaron Dosti still makes people nostalgic and yearn for their friends. (Also Read | Rare pictures of KK from his 1989 North Korea concert, wedding with Jyothy Krishna and more)

KK's music

KK died on May 31 last year in Kolkata.

KK's songs Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai from the 2006 film Woh Lamhe and Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar from MP3 are evergreen songs about love. We still croon and hum several of his songs from many Bollywood movies. Since the early nineties, many singers became famous with their hit numbers, songs that we would sing round the clock. However, sadly, we don't remember many of the singers or their songs now.

Love for KK's music transcends generations

Our generation transitioned from cassettes, walkman, CD, to YouTube and online streaming platforms. But KK was always there in song lists and hearts. The death of Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, came as a rude shock and personal loss to his fans all over the globe last year. His smiling face and beautiful voice always melted his fans' hearts. As I grew up, during conversations with family members, friends and acquaintances, KK was always there on their 'favourite singers' list. No controversy, no fights, no drama--KK lived for his love and passion for music.

As we observe KK's first death anniversary, we take a look at his musical career:

KK's start of musical career

In 1999, KK released his debut solo pop rock album Pal, with music by Leslie Lewis. The songs Pal, Yaaron and Aap Ki Dua became instant hits with the people securing him a loyal fan base. He released his next album, Humsafar, in 2008. Over the years, KK sang many in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati.

KK's Bollywood debut song and hit tracks over the years

Though KK sang parts in Chhod Aaye Hum (1996 film Maachis) his first song in Bollywood was Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se (1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam). He also sang Awaarapan Banjarapan in Jism (2002), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai in Woh Lamhe (2006), Labon Ko in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Aankhon Mein Teri in Om Shanti Om (2007), Khuda Jane in Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Dil Kyun Yeh Mera in Kites (2010) Mat Aazma Re in Murder 3 (2013), India Wale in Happy New Year (2014) and Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). He also won the National Award for his song Tu Aashiqui Hai from Jhankaar Beats. The song Dhoop Paani Bahne De from Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga was the first song released after KK's death.

KK lent his voice to title tracks for television serials

KK sang for television serials, including Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Just Mohabbat, Kuch Jhuki Si Palkein, Hip Hip Hurray, Kkavyanjali and Just Dance. He also sang Tanha Chala, the title track of the Pakistani TV show The Ghost.

KK's death

KK died on May 31, 2022, due to a heart attack while he was performing in Kolkata. He felt unwell after his performance at Nazrul Manch and was taken to the CMRI hospital. The doctors declared him dead upon arrival. KK is survived by his wife Jyothy Krishna. They have two children together - Nakul and Taamara.

