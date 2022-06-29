Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker gets admitted to hospital, tweets 'God save me'

American drummer and singer Travis Barker was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday afternoon after facing some health issues. Several fans shared pictures on Twitter in which Travis is seen sitting on a stretcher, with only his arms visible. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian is also spotted behind him. The pictures comes just a few hours after Travis shared a cryptic tweet. Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married by Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas, chapel owner reveals details

Just a few hours before Travis' pictures outside the hospital was shared, he had tweeted, “God save me.” A Twitter user shared a series of their photos from outside the hospital, along with one of Travis' cryptic tweet. Travis' daughter Alabama Travis wrote on her Instagram Stories “Please send your prayers.”

Reacting to the news, one person tweeted, “He's got a history of serious blood clots in his arms. I hope he is well.” Sharing a crying gif, one fan wrote, “Lord, not Travis Barker - literally anybody but Travis Barker." Hoping for Travis' recovery one person said, “I hope Travis Barker is okay. 2022 can't lose any more drummers.”

Last month, Travis and Kourtney got married in a lavish wedding ceremony at a castle in Italy. Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, and her siblings, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, were also in attendance.

Kourtney had a long previous relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she had three kids. Barker has been married twice. His first marriage to Melissa Kennedy lasted nine months. His last divorce, from Shanna Moakler, came in 2008. They wed in 2004 and share two kids.

