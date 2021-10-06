K-pop band Tomorrow x Together aka TXT: We hope to see our fans in person through our concerts

The fans of K-pop boy band, Tomorrow X Together (TXT) were in for a night to remember, as the pop quintet made their stage debut with the first-ever concert, which was broadcasted online. The five-member band with Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Hueningkai, will soon be back a promised, with more concerts and this time in an offline avatar.

Just a year before the pandemic, the band made their debut in March 2019. And after two-and-a-half-years they went live in a fan exclusive concert titled, Tomorrow X Together Live Act: Boy, on October 3, packing 25 songs in a two-hour-long performance.

Speaking to his fans just before wrapping up the concert, Hueningkai said, “We promise we will never disappoint you, and you will never get bored. Getting close to the end of our performance is thrilling in another sense. It is the first time that the five of us put up a live stage show. There is a big sense of achievement as we near its end,” adding, “TXT will always try to be better. I hope to meet you in person next year.”

For the show, the band weaved together a musical journey from their first album The Dream Chapter to their latest The Chaos Chapter, with complex choreography that depicted a myriad of shades. Despite their maiden concern being a virtual affair, the band tried their best to make it personal with the audience logged in from 126 countries.

But nothing can replace the whole vibe of connecting with fans from stage in real time, which is why Beomgyu was a bit sad. “We are sorry we weren’t able to meet in person but we are also fortunate and thankful that I could meet you through the screen. Hope the next concert is offline,” he said.

In the same vein, Soobin apologised for any technical glitches, saying, “Maybe we weren’t perfect today, but we’ll always strive to be perfect... I was not good at expressing myself. Thanks to all who helped TXT be where we are and all those who made this concert possible.”

And that means better music, with Taehyun promised when he said, “We will always come back with better music and better performance...I look forward to more such concerts.”

ith songs such as Crown, Blue Orangeade, Poppin’ Star, Our Summer, It’ll Be Alright, Run Away, Cat & Dog and Frost, the musical date with fans was every bit as exciting as imagined.

Yeonjun thanked all the people for giving them some MOA (Moment of Alwaysness), and said, “I have been reading some comments where people are sad that we are ending the show. But we hope to get face to face our fans and meet them soon. So, I will save my tears for the next offline show. We love you.”