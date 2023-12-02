K-pop rookie New Jeans wins big at the Melon Music Awards 2023

K-pop rookie group New Jeans showed their music mettle with 5 big prizes at the Melon Music Awards 2023, held at Yeongjong Island in Incheon, South Korea on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The K-pop quintet was the biggest winner at the MMA 2023 followed by two other K-pop icons NCT Dream and Ive.

New Jeans bagged two of the biggest awards this year: Artist of the Year and Best Song of the Year for their hit single, “Ditto.”

In their acceptance speech, they said: “Bunnies, thank you so much. We're so honored and grateful to receive so many great awards at this one ceremony. We don't know what to say, but we feel like we need to repay you by growing and showing you even better sides of ourselves in the future.”

Additionally, they won three other awards at the ceremony held at the Inspire Arena, which is Korea's first arena dedicated to music performances. These were: Best Group (Female) and were among the Top 10 Artists and Millions Top 10 Albums.

The two remaining grand prizes of the group were clinched by Ive, who won Album of the Year, for their first full-length album, “I've Ive” and NCT Dream who took Record of the Year.

New Jeans debuted in July 2022 under ADOR, a newly founded label under HYBE. Since then, it has grown to become one of the most loved K-pop groups in the industry with hits such as “Attention,” “Ditto,” “Hype Boy,” “ETA,” and “OMG.”

The 5-member girl group consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein.

Previously, the girl group bagged the Artist of the Year and Song of the Year awards at the MAMA 2023, held earlier this week.

This makes New Jeans the first female artist in history to win ‘Artist of the Year’ as both the MAMA and MMA within the same year.

