Lady Gaga has baby: Net worth, fiancé Michael Polansky and family in focus as alleged pregnancy photos surface

The Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga and her fiancé, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, have welcomed their first child together, with the news emerging after the couple were photographed with a newborn in Northern California, Page Six reports.

Lady Gaga and her fiancé, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, have welcomed their first child together. (AFP)

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The 40-year-old singer was photographed carrying the baby close to her chest during a walk with Polansky, 42. The couple have kept their family life private and did not previously announce the birth publicly.

Neither Gaga nor Polansky has revealed the baby's name, sex or exact date of birth.

Lady Gaga pregnancy: What the photos showed

The first public images of Gaga with the newborn came after months of speculation surrounding her personal life. Gaga had largely stayed away from the spotlight after completing her Mayhem Ball tour in April.

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{{^usCountry}} The San Francisco Chronicle reported that speculation about a possible pregnancy had grown during her absence from public events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The San Francisco Chronicle reported that speculation about a possible pregnancy had grown during her absence from public events. {{/usCountry}}

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The new photographs, however, provided the first public glimpse of Gaga as a mother. She was seen wearing casual clothes and sunglasses while holding the infant, with Polansky walking alongside her.

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Who is Michael Polansky?

Polansky is a Harvard-educated entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist who has been in a relationship with Gaga since around 2019. The couple first became publicly linked in early 2020.

According to People's report, he studied applied mathematics and computer science at Harvard and has worked in technology and philanthropy. He is associated with the Parker Foundation and co-founded Outer Biosciences.

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Gaga and Polansky became engaged in 2024. Gaga publicly confirmed the engagement during the Paris Olympics after introducing him to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal as her fiancé.

The couple had also been the subject of marriage speculation.

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Lady Gaga net worth: How much is the singer worth?

There is no officially confirmed public figure for Gaga's total net worth.

Celebrity wealth websites have estimated her fortune at around $300 million. Celebrity Net Worth currently lists that figure, while Parade also estimated her 2026 net worth at $300 million.

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Forbes lists her among its highest-paid musicians, recording $52 million in 2025 earnings.

That means the $300 million figure should be treated as an estimate rather than a verified financial disclosure.

Lady Gaga's family life enters a new chapter

Gaga's first child marks a major change for a singer who has spent much of her adult life in the public eye. She has previously spoken about the tension between her highly public career and her hopes for a private family life.

In a 2025 interview, Gaga said she wanted motherhood to become her “next starring role,” according to People.