Lady Gaga lookalike spotted at Tokyo Olympics, fans compare Taekwondo athlete Julyana Al-Sadeq with singer. See pics

Fans have found a lookalike of singer Lady Gaga at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. They found similarities between her and a Taekwondo athlete from Jordan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:41 AM IST
Julyana Al-Sadeq (R) bears a resemblance to Lady Gaga (L).

As the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are going on, fans have found a lookalike of singer Lady Gaga at the event. Recently, fans took to Twitter after they found similarities between Lady Gaga and Julyana Al-Sadeq, a Taekwondo athlete from Jordan.

Sharing a picture of Lady Gaga's doppelganger Julyana Al-Sadeq, a fan wrote, "Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics?" In the picture, Julyana was snapped mid-fight in her white dobok, chest pad and helmet. Another fan wrote, "Singer, actress, activist and now Olympian! Lady Gaga really does do it all!"

"There can be a hundred people at the olympics and one of them is Lady Gaga competing for a taekwondo medal," tweeted a user. Another wrote, "Lady gaga said 'f*** grammys and oscars, i want a gold olympic medal now'."

Julyana Al-Sadeq is a Taekwondo athlete from Jordan.

Lady Gaga will be seen next in House of Gucci along with actor Adam Driver. On Friday, MGM dropped the trailer of the upcoming film where the duo star as Mr and Mrs Gucci. The film, directed by Ridley Scott, details the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci, and the downfall of the Gucci family fashion dynasty.

House of Gucci is based on Sara Gay Forden's novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. The cast also includes Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.

Filmed in Europe, the film marks Lady Gaga's first film since A Star Is Born, which earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. The film is slated to be released in the US on November 24.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor basks in the glow of candlelight as she shares ‘Friday feeling’

Lady Gaga will also join Tony Bennett for a pair of shows at Radio City Music Hall in August that are being billed as their final appearances together. According to Variety, the One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga shows will take place on August 3 and 5.

