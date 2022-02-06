Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lata Mangeshkar, India's most iconic singer, dies at 92
Lata Mangeshkar, India's most iconic singer, dies at 92

Lata Mangeshkar, veteran singer and of India's most iconic stars has died. The hospital informed that she died of post-Covid complications.
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 09:56 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has died at 92. The veteran artiste was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia last month.

The news of her death was confirmed by N Santhanam, chief executive officer of Breach Candy Hospital. After a few weeks at the hospital and making minor recovery, hospital sources informed the media on Saturday about Lata's worsening condition. 

“She came and got admitted as a Covid patient. Covid was treated but due to post Covid complications she passed away,” said N Santhanam said. Lata died at 8.12 am. The hospital is now making arrangements to take her body to Shivaji Park where it will be kept for public homage.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari also confirmed her death. In a tweet, he called it a great loss for the country. He also reached the hospital, along with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital earlier in January. She was on the ventilator for weeks but then on January 28, she was taken off the ventilator as she showed signs of improvement. On Saturday, her health condition deteriorated again, and she was put back on the ventilator.

Her sister Asha Bhosle and actor Shraddha Kapoor visited the hospital late Saturday night to meet the ailing singer. 

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung a host of memorable tracks, including Ajeeb dastan hai ye, Pyar kiya to darna kya and Neela asman so gaya.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been given the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

