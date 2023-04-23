Lizzo defies Tennessee drag ban, celebrates differences through on-stage drag performances

Lizzo is a singer who is known for being a vocal advocate for body positivity and inclusivity. Recently, the artist has been using her platform to stand up against discriminatory legislation. In particular, she has been drawing attention to the anti-LGBTQ+ laws that have been cropping up across the United States.

Despite the ban, Lizzo decided to go ahead with her scheduled performance at Knoxville's Thompson-Boling Arena. During the show, she invited several drag performers to join her on stage.(Twitter/lizzo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of these laws is the Tennessee drag ban, which was passed earlier this year. The law makes it illegal for individuals to engage in adult cabaret performances in public spaces where children may be present. This includes drag performances, which are often seen as an important outlet for self-expression within the LGBTQ+ community.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the ban, Lizzo decided to go ahead with her scheduled performance at Knoxville's Thompson-Boling Arena. During the show, she invited several drag performers to join her on stage, including stars from the popular show "RuPaul's Drag Race." In doing so, Lizzo sent a powerful message to her fans about the importance of standing up against discrimination and celebrating differences.

"It was important for me to perform despite the anti-drag law that bars 'obscenity and pornography,'" Lizzo told the crowd. "Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences and celebrate fat Black women?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her message was met with applause from the audience, many of whom were no doubt grateful for the opportunity to see their favourite

drag performers in action. But Lizzo's commitment to inclusivity goes far beyond just one performance.

In fact, the singer has been using her platform to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community for some time now. In March of this year, she used social media to raise awareness about the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that was being passed in Tennessee and other states. Lizzo's brand Yitty has launched a line of gender-affirming shapewear named Your Skin, which features chest binders and tucking underwear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When we say we support everybody, we mean it. We believe in radical self-love for people of all gender identities — including the trans, non-binary, gender-fluid and gender non-conforming communities that have been chronically underserved," read a statement on the Yitty Instagram page.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lizzo's message of inclusivity is especially important in light of the recent surge in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. The American Civil Liberties Union tracker has reported the introduction of 469 bills aimed at restricting LGBTQ+ rights in the US this year. These bills vary from limiting gender-affirming care to prohibiting transgender athletes from participating in sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Lizzo noted during her performance, it is more important than ever to create safe spaces for marginalized communities. "What people in Tennessee are doing is giving hope, so thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us," she told the audience.

By using her platform to celebrate drag performers and promote inclusivity, Lizzo is setting an example for her fans and showing that everyone deserves to be celebrated and loved for who they are. In a world that often feels divisive and discriminatory, her message of radical self-love is more important than ever.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON