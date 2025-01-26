Lizzo reveals slimmed-down figure after reaching weight loss goal: 'First time since 2014'

Lizzo is celebrating a major milestone in her weight loss journey. On January 25, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to share an inspiring update with her followers, revealing that she has successfully reached her “weight release goal,” a feat she hasn't accomplished since 2014. Lizzo reveals slimmed-down figure (pic- X, TikTok)

Lizzo reveals reaching weight loss goal

“I did it,” the Truth Hurts singer wrote alongside a photo showing off her slimmer physique. Lizzo expressed pride in her achievement, noting that it's the first time since 2014 that she's seen this number on the scale. “Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014!”

She continued, “Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

Also read: Elon Musk supports ‘Make Germany great again’, tells Germans not to feel ‘guilty’ amid nazi salute controversy

Lizzo shared a photo showing off her toned stomach and arms while wearing a red workout outfit. She also included some impressive numbers about her weight loss, including how she hit her target weight and significantly lowered her BMI – a measure of body fat by 10.5. Since she started her fitness journey back in January, she's also lost a good chunk of body fat – around 16%.

Lizzo's weight loss journey

Lizzo, who has been open about her weight loss journey for some time, shared more about it back in September when she posted a candid TikTok video. In the clip, which was filmed at the start of her transformation, Lizzo emphasized that she would never be seen as “thin” and would still be labeled “morbidly obese.” She acknowledged the internet’s harsh comments, including being called "big backed," but remained focused on her goal, expressing she’d be content once she reached it.

Also read: Miley Cyrus ‘not interested’ in fixing dad Billy Ray rift, 'signs off' on brother Trace's remarks

Earlier, Lizzo even wore a bikini to show her progress and since has given multiple updates about her weight loss journey while also dismissing any accusations of Ozempic use.

The artist has always been open about her body image and her advocacy for "body positivity," which promotes self-acceptance at any size. However, in a March 2024 interview with The New York Times, Lizzo shared that she now embraces a "body neutrality" approach.

"The idea of body positivity, it's moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception," she said. "It’s evolved into body neutrality."

"I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day. The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day," she continued. "There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don't feel completely positive."