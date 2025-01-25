Miley Cyrus ‘not interested’ in fixing dad Billy Ray rift, 'signs off' on brother Trace's remarks

Miley Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, have experienced their share of ups and downs over the years. However, recent events suggest Miley is uninterested in resolving their issues. While she is reportedly worried about her father's well-being following a troubled performance at a recent event, insiders indicate that the pop star has no desire to mend their estranged relationship. Having lost her Malibu home to wildfires, Miley Cyrus shares a heartfelt message of support for LA wildfire victims. REUTERS/Daniel Cole TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Miley distances from her father amid health crisis

Pop icon Miley Cyrus, 32, remains estranged from her father, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus. Sources tell Page Six that while Miley found Billy Ray’s recent performance at Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball “concerning,” noting his disheveled appearance and struggles during the set, the two have not had a relationship “for a long time,” and Miley has shown “no interest” in reconciling.

Her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, shares similar concerns, expressing unconditional love for their father and wishing the best for him.

Trace Cyrus speaks out

Miley’s brother Trace Cyrus, 35, shared his concerns in a heartfelt Instagram post following their father’s performance. In an open letter, he expressed worry over Billy Ray's well-being, claiming he “barely recognises” his father anymore.

With “tears in his eyes,” Trace implored Ray to seek help, emphasising that his plea comes from a place of love. Trace also referenced Noah’s longing for a closer bond with their father, stating, “That’s your baby girl. She deserves better.”

He went on, “You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. … I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad.”

While Trace’s post was reportedly “signed off” by most family members, there’s some disagreement within the Cyrus clan. Braison Cyrus, another sibling, has a starkly different perspective, claiming their father is “happy,” “healthy,” and ready to release a new album, which Braison is co-producing. Trace, however, dismissed Braison’s optimism with a blunt remark: “Birds of a feather flock together.”

Trace didn’t stop at questioning his father’s health; he also expressed concern for Braison, posting cryptic Instagram stories and sharing a 2020 photo of his younger brother with a crying emoji. He offered to “help” Braison while encouraging him to “man up.”

On the contrary, in a recent statement, Ray described his new album as “art imitating life.” He praised Braison’s musical talent, adding that 2025 would be a significant year for his son.