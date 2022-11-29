Loona’s Chuu breaks silence after being removed from group: ‘Haven’t done anything shameful…’

K-pop group Loona’s member Chuu opened up about being removed from the group. She took to her Instagram handle and updated that she is currently learning about the situation and will be back with another statement in time. This is the first time that she shared a statement after her removal from Loona which now consists of HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye.

Chuu wrote to her fans, “Hello, this is Chuu. Thank you so much for your concern and comfort.As I have not received any contact regarding this series of situations or know anything about them, I’m currently grasping the situation, but what I’m sure of is that I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans. In the future, as my position is decided, I will share another statement. Thank you so much for your concern and for trusting in me.”

Loona ex-member Chuu on Instagram.

It all began on November 25, when Loona’s agency Blockberry Creative announced Chuu’s split from the group citing ‘violent language and misuse of power’ toward staff as their reason. This resulted in a huge uproar from fans who began questioning the company for their sudden decision.

Later, in another statement, Blockberry Creative reasoned that their announcement wasn’t made ‘with the goal of exposing Chuu’s misuse of power to the public and media.’ Later, reports suggested that nine members of Loona-- HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye filed injuctions seeking termination of the validity of their existing contracts with BlockBerry Creative. HyunJin, and ViVi were reportedly not among the ones who want to suspend their work contract amid the turmoil.

According to a report from Soompi, the nine members want to part ways due to a lack of trust in BlockBerryCreative to the point that it is difficult to continue work activities with the agency in future. However, later the agency claimed that the reports are not true. More updates are awaited.

Loona is among the popular girl groups in South Korea. In 2016, Loona members were unveiled with a promotional single released over the next 18 months. It started off with 12 members including Chuu as its 10th artist. However, things reportedly started turning sour between Chuu and Blockberry Creative last year after she applied for a provisional injunction to end her contract with the agency. It is believed that she has set up her own company, but there’s no confirmation.

