Lucky Ali: Expressive words, aggressive music is commercially viable, that’s not me

Angry music and overtly expressive — this is how singer Lucky Ali defines the essence of commercial music, and this is also the reason he has maintained distance from it.

“When there’s commercialisation of music, there’s an end to those things, which is evident right now. When things lose their validity, nature itself takes its way and makes it defunct, you can do all you want but nature doesn’t allow for that to happen,” Ali tells us.

Best known for songs Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum , the musician adds, “God forbid, I could do something in the future which is commercially viable with very expressive words and aggressive music. That is not me. I’ve not done it. I might have experimented.”

However, Ali maintains that he doesn’t like that space and music, which brings aggression. Instead, he likes music which is about a “peaceful vibe and at the same time keeps me on the toes”.

Here, he’s quick to mention that he doesn’t mind, or get offended, if his music makes him, or anyone else, fall asleep.

“In fact, I fall asleep many times when I’m recording my music now. But for me, sleep is a form of rejuvenation,” quips the 62-year-old.

The O Sanam hitmaker points out that pre-pandemic “we were making music as a factory”, whereas now, there’s “more talent being explored and is being expressed”.

Right now, peaceful music is the need of the house with people so worried and sad because of the ongoing pandemic.

“There’s no way for them to express their feelings or anger. And they end up expressing their anger as violence. People are worried about the next meme and not about the fresh air,” he says, asserting that he likes to use his social media to communicate, entertain and educate.

“I don’t mean entertain as amusement. I’m not an amusement park. I try to keep it simple. I work and stay humble,” concludes Ali, who recently joined web show, Sounds of Society, to celebrate music and perform an acoustic version of his single, Rehna Sake.