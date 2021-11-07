Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Lucky Ali: I want to stay far away from politics
music

Lucky Ali: I want to stay far away from politics

Ever since singer Lucky Ali’s photo with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien surfaced on the internet, there’s been speculation about his entry into Indian politics
Singer Lucky Ali has just came back from London after meeting his son
Published on Nov 07, 2021 05:26 PM IST
By Sugandha Rawal

Ever since singer Lucky Ali’s photo with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien surfaced on the internet, there’s been speculation about his entry into Indian politics. Now, the singer has come out to set the record straight.

“That was not the case. I am not joining politics. Nobody asks me, and everybody just assumes. I don’t have a spokesperson. I speak for myself,” Ali tells us.

He continues, “My work is music based and connection based. It has got nothing to do with political ideology. I want to stay far away from politics. But I like to meet people who, I feel, deserve my respect. I am always there to encourage a good effort on behalf of anybody who does things that bring changes to people’s lives and I want to support that morally”.

Last month, Ali along with friend actor Nafisa Ali was photographed meeting O’Brien, and that set rumour mills abuzz. The 63-year-old says politics is not his tea.

RELATED STORIES

“Being an active member in a political environment is just not me. I would never do that. I am happy to sing for people and not for an ideology. I don’t think that way. For me, it would be biting off more than I can chew. So, I would never do that. Mera jo kaam hai mein woh hi karunga, aur uske ilawaya mein aur kuch karna bhi nahi chahta”.

Meanwhile, Ali has recently returned from a trip to London, UK. He was there for a concert and to meet his son after a long time, as he couldn’t travel due to the ongoing pandemic.

“I hadn’t seen my son for a while. I met him and spent time with him. But I had a concert in India so I had to come back. But I am so grateful to the Almighty that going to meet him was possible,” he expresses, adding, “It was worth waiting”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BTS: J-Hope hurls abuses after Jimin scares him in an abandoned house, watch

5

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor visit construction site of new home

‘Crowd compressed towards stage…’: What happened at Astroworld concert

Eternals: Nach Mera Hero singer Celina Sharma reacts to criticism against song
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP