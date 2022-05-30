Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Malayalam singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage during live performance, dies
music

Malayalam singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage during live performance, dies

Malayalam singer Edava Basheer collapsed while he was performing live at an event in Kerala on Saturday, May 28. He was rushed to the hospital but could not survive.
Malayalam singer Edava Basheer has died.
Published on May 30, 2022 03:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer died after he collapsed on stage while performing live at an event in Kerala on Saturday, May 28. He was 78. The event was organized to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the popular music troupe Bhima’s Blue Diamond Orchestra.

Basheer was part of the troupe at the beginning of his career and therefore was invited to be part of the celebrations. The event was held in Alappuzha. Basheer was performing the Hindi song Mana Ho Tum Behad Haseen by KJ Yesudas from the 1977 film Toote Khilone, but suddenly collapsed as he reached the end of the track. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Basheer was one of the most popular singers in Kerala when it came to stage performances. As a playback singer, he has a few Malayalam songs to his credit. He made his film singing debut in 1978 with the song Veena Vaayikkum and went on to sing a few more tracks.

Playback singer KS Chitra took to Twitter to share condolences on his death. She tweeted in Malayalam, "Tributes to singer Edawa Basheer. I wish his soul eternal peace." Fans also took to social media to express grief over his death. One wrote, "Can't believe it. So sad," while another commented, "May his soul rest in peace."

The musician's funeral was held at Kadappakada Juma Masjid Kabarishthan on Sunday. He is survived by his wives- Rasheeda and Rehna, with whom he shared four children Ullas, Beema, Umesh, and Ushus Seetta.

 

