Mariah Carey maintained no contact with sister despite knowing her dying condition: Reports

Mariah Carey was reportedly aware that her sister, Alison Carey was dying yet the singer refrained from reaching out to her. The singer lost both her mother, Patricia Carey and her sister on the same day over the weekend. She revealed the news in an emotional and heartbreaking statement on Monday. Mariah Carey was aware that her sister was dying for a month before the latter died.(Shutterstock)

Mariah did not reach out to her sister

David Baker, a close friend of Mariah, claimed that the singer did not try to reach out to her sister during their estrangement, on the US Sun. She refrained from checking up on Alison even when, weeks ago, the latter was put on hospice care. Baker said, “A phone call or, better still, a video call would have meant so much to Alison. But it never came.” Baker claimed that the Don’t Forget About Us singer was aware that her sister was dying a month before her death.

According to Mariah’s friend, the elder sister was upset about the fact that the singer chose to “cut off contact with her” and maintained no contact, as reported by Page Six. He said, “The callous rejection added more hurt to Alison’s pain. She talked about it frequently. She wondered if Mariah or any of her relatives would come to her funeral. I am told that a memorial service is planned for a future date, but nothing now.”

Mariah’s estrangement with her siblings

Mariah was alienated from her sister and brother, Morgan Carey, due to the conflicts that ensued when she released her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The content and claims of the memoir prompted her siblings to sue her for defamation and “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

The court documents of the case revealed that Alison was struggling with addiction to alcohol and other related health issues. She suffered a brain injury along with vision and short-term memory loss following a home invasion incident in 2015. She also had a spine and digestive disorders.