Matty Healy spotted at Taylor Swift's Philadelphia concert, days after having ‘romantic moments’ in New York City

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are getting more public about their rumoured relationship, with every passing day. On Friday night, Healy was spotted during Swift's concert in Philadelphia.

Taylor Swift at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto on September 9, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Healy was near Swift’s friend Blake Lively, who reportedly brought along her three kids: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

Just few days earlier, Swift and Healy were seen locking lips at Casa Cipriani in New York City. Their pictures together had gone viral on social media in which Swift was seen drinking. The pair were reportedly joined by music producer Jack Antonoff and fiancée Margaret Qualley at the hotel.

Interestingly, Swift and Healy had first dated in 2014. Healy had recently collaborated with Swift on her latest album Midnights. A source talked about their current relationship status.

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right,” a source was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but the timings just didn’t work out.”

Recently, Swift broke up with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn after being six years together. While Swift is travelling around USA for her Eras Tour , she is spending her time with Healy too.

"Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off. They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic," sources were quoted as saying by People.

Meanwhile, Healy has been seen at her concerts multiple times. He had even taken the stage with support act, Phoebe Bridgers, in Nashville.

Matty is a part of the renowned English band, The 1975. This musical group comprises additional members, including guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Interestingly, the lead singer is the offspring of acclaimed British actors, Tim Healy and Denise Welch. Furthermore, his younger sibling, Louis Healy, is also recognized for his acting endeavors. The origins of Matty's musical journey trace back to his high school days at Wilmslow High School in 2002, where he initially displayed his drumming skills before transitioning to singing and playing the guitar. Occasionally, he skillfully showcases his piano prowess during live performances.

