‘Meeting Lana was huge for me’: Madison Beer shares insights on her new friend

Madison Beer opened up about her newly formed friendship with singer Lana Del Ray in an exclusive with People. The 24-year-old singer shared how she met Lana and over the course of time, the two have developed a supportive friendship.

How they met

Madison herself has always been a positive light in the music industry, rooting for fellow musicians and singers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madison and Lana's paths crossed earlier this year at the Urth Cafe in Los Angeles. Lana approached the ‘Reckless’ singer, expressing her genuine love for her music.

"Meeting Lana was just so huge for me because the phrase, 'Never meet your idols,' that's just not true when it comes to someone like her," shared Madison. This encounter kickstarted the duo's unexpected yet supportive bond.

Madison on breaking stereotypes with their friendship

Madison herself has always been a positive light in the music industry, rooting for fellow musicians and singers.

Talking about celebrities being pitted against each other she said, "I've always felt like that's so f***ing weird, and I hate that."

"There have, unfortunately, been people I've met that I've loved that I've been like, 'Oh, f---, I don't have your support because you might look at me and not want me to win because something in your head thinks that if I win, you lose,' and that's just not how I am."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She then shared how her and Lana's friendship differed from these stereotypes.

"I think she's just living her life, and that's, honestly, also how I've always been."

"She knows that she's f***ing amazing, but she doesn't have this chip on her shoulder where she thinks she's better than people, and that really inspires me," she added.

Lana's public support for Madison's music during the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event solidified their bond even more.

Lana is an idol for Madison

People have always known Lana for being one of the most humble and talented musicians of the current times. Recently, photographs of Lana working a shift at the Waffle House went viral, and this quality of hers is what sets her apart from the others for Madison.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madison wishes to follow Lana's exemplary steps in being authentic and humble while growing to heights in her professional career.

"Even if I'm, one day, one of the biggest artists in the world, please knock me the f--- out if I ever start acting like I'm better than anyone because no one should act like that," Beer declares.

She finds this down-to-earth nature in Lana in feels like their humility and understanding of each other's nature is what holds them together as friends.