Watch | Miley Cyrus' on Endless Summer Vacation album: It's who I am

Since Miley Cyrus released her self-love anthem Flowers on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday in January, fans have eagerly anticipated the release of her new album, Endless Summer Vacation. The album finally arrived on Thursday, along with a Disney+ special featuring her latest Backyard Sessions. She also shared a clip of her conversation about the new album on Instagram on Saturday, giving fans a sneak peek into her creative process and personal growth. The release of Endless Summer Vacation has generated even more buzz around Cyrus's artistry, leaving fans excited for what she has in store next. Numerous fans and celebrity friends took to the comments section to express their admiration for new album. (Also read: After Endless Summer Vacations Miley Cyrus is simmering the scene with River, fans react)

In the clip, Miley was heard saying, “The fun thing is if you are friend of mine and if you are close to me and you listen to this album, it sounds like a conversation with me. It has subtle shade, there is you know honesty, truth and some wisdom, some humor and there is some heaviness and depth. It really represents who I am. And I feel that greatest songs I am able to make, greatest albums I am able to make, able to write, they do exactly that.”

She concluded by saying, “They just really connect me and whosoever is listening and it feels the way the honest conversation.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION + BACKYARD SESSIONS OUT NOW.” Comedian Chelsea Handler commented, “This album is ducking awesome and incredible and it is so much fun watching you grow and embrace yourself in this way. A role model for women. I love you.” Jordan Bone wrote, “Listening to ”You" & “Muddy Feet” on repeat." Jossie Ochoa commented, “We love you.”

Reacting to the post, one of Miley's fans wrote, “The. Best. Album. So dancey and raw and vibey and just amazing in every way.” Another fan commented, “I have Thousand Miles on repeat and Wonder Woman gives me chills. Great album and love the.” Other fan wrote, “Miley, your new album is just like you, exceptional, extraordinary and magnificent, just like the singer that you are and who has the most beautiful voice in the world and it's just a pleasure to see you and listen to you sing Miley. THANK YOU for this wonderful and prodigious album that you made Miley, you are the best singer in the world Miley as always.” “Endless Summer Vacation best album of the year!”, added one. “I listened to your flowers song . Its beautiful and sad . I understand the song I like it a lot”, wrote other. “I love you so much queen we are so proud of you”, read one comment.

Miley began her career playing the lead character on the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, which became a cultural phenomenon. Her music career took off in the late 2000s with her debut album, Meet Miley Cyrus, which was followed by numerous successful albums, including Bangerz, Younger Now, and Plastic Hearts.

