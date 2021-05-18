Mom-to-be Neeti Mohan urges pregnant women to find ways to stay active indoors amid the pandemic

What started as a lockdown period for a few days, has once again become a way of life with the surge in Covid-19 cases. And mom-to-be Neeti Mohan doles out some tips for fellow would-be-moms, which can help them stay healthy with indoors activities.

“It’s very important to take care of your health and be active [while expecting too],” asserts the singer, who’s pregnant with her first baby with husband Nihar Pandya, adding, “Lot of people say, ‘Aap pregnant ho toh thodha rest karo. The whole thing is to have a balanced life.”

She leans on yoga and music to keep her fitness in check, and sometimes even gives her fans and followers a glimpse of her workout sessions through social media.

“Even the doctors also say continue living how you used to live, just be careful of certain things. I follow that and workout, do yoga, eat healthy and do a lot of music. So, I think this is the best combination in pregnancy,” shares Mohan, who is due next month.

On embracing motherhood, the 41-year-old tells us that she always wanted to be a mom, and things just fell into place now, when the lockdown made them take a break from travelling for work.

“I thought that this is the best time to take on this beautiful journey of motherhood,” she admits.

Now, along with dedicating her time to her health, Mohan is making full use of the work from home reality, and spending hours churning out new sounds and tunes.

“I’m making so much music at home while I’m pregnant. I’m so happy I’d be introducing my baby to the world of music by default... whether the baby decides to take it up or not, is another thing,” she chuckles, calling it a “beautiful feeling that motherhood and music will go hand in hand” for her.

When it comes to adapting to working remotely, the Vilayati Sharaab singer confesses that setting up a studio at home was one of the best decisions she took last year.

“After that I’ve recorded so many songs and now work from home is my new normal. I love that I can record at any time of the day, I don’t have to depend on anyone. It’s such a nice feeling to be independent. Even in these times where people aren’t able to work, I feel like my work actually didn’t stop and has, in fact, increased,” she concludes.