MTV's Video Music Awards: Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance, says 'I needed the work'

Actor Johnny Depp appeared as a floating astronaut as he hovered above the crowd at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Taking to his Instagram, Johnny posted a video and wrote, "Guess who? #VMAs." In the video, Johnny said, “I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes. Any old thing you need.” (Also Read | Johnny Depp might return to Fantastic Beasts, says Mads Mikkelsen)

Johnny's face was digitally imposed inside the helmet of a spaceman, the inspiration for the VMAs Moon Person statue, and he delivered brief jokes throughout the live ceremony. "I needed the work," the actor joked at the start of the show.

After Jack Harlow, Fergie and Lizzo’s performance, Johnny digitally appeared floating over the Prudential Center arena. As per Deadline, he also said, “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f***ing music, shall we?” In a later segment, Johnny also said, "...ANYTHING, you name it. So, oh, I’m also a dentist."

Although Johnny isn't up for any awards this year, he has taken home five Moonmen statues throughout his career, including awards for Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012. Johnny appeared at the VMAs months after his defamation case with his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard.

In June, Johnny won a near-total victory in his legal battle with Amber who had accused him of physical abuse. A Virginia jury found that Amber defamed Johnny in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece about sexual violence and ordered her to pay him $15 million.

Since his US court victory, Johnny has performed music on tour with Jeff Beck. He is set to direct Modigliani, a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. He will produce the movie alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. The actor also is set to play King Louis XV in the French film Jeanne du Barry.

