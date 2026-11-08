Mumbai real estate: Sonu Nigam buys 3,055 sq ft apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri for 44.30 crore

Sonu Nigam has purchased a residential apartment measuring 3,055 sq ft carpet area in Mumbai’s Andheri West for ₹44.30 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.

Sonu Nigam has purchased a residential apartment measuring 3,055 sq ft carpet area in Mumbai’s Andheri West for ₹44.30 crore. (HT Files )

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The transaction was registered on October 30, 2026, through a deed of apartment.

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According to the property registration documents, the property is located on the higher floor of the building named Vartamaan, formerly known as Mannat, on Juhu Versova Link Road in Andheri (West), Mumbai. The apartment has a carpet area of 3,055 sq ft (283.82 sq metres).

The documents show that the seller is Monish Mangalkumar Darda, who executed the transaction through his registered Specific Power of Attorney holder, Kalpana Monish Darda. The apartment transaction also includes four car parking spaces. Each parking space measures approximately 10 sq metres, according to the documents.

A stamp duty of ₹2.65 crore ( ₹2,65,80,000), while the agreement value was recorded at ₹44.30 crore ( ₹44,30,00,000). The property falls under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and is situated on land measuring approximately 1,516 sq metres, as mentioned in the registration details.

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{{^usCountry}} Sonu Nigam could and the seller could not be reached for comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonu Nigam could and the seller could not be reached for comment. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: ₹17 crore">Sonu Nigam buys three commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹17 crore

Previous property transactions of Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam has remained in the news over the last two years for several real estate transactions including commercial office spaces, and land transactions.

In October 2026, Sonu Nigam was in the news for purchasing three commercial units in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a combined ₹17 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transactions, registered on August 6, 2026, involve two adjoining commercial units on the first floor and another office unit on the ground floor of the Aston building in Sundervan Complex, located on Lokhandwala Road.

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In May 2026, Sonu Nigam sold 1.067 hectares of land in Karjat (part of Mumbai 3.0), for a total consideration of ₹95 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

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In April 2026, Nigam sold multiple land parcels totalling over 1.9 hectares in Karjat, a hill station in Maharashtra’s Raigad district near Mumbai, for a total consideration of ₹1.95 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. In February 2026, Sonu Nigam's father Agam Kumar Nigam, purchased a 1,197 sq m land parcel along with a ground-plus-one-floor residential and commercial structure in Mumbai’s Madh Island for ₹10 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.

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Also Read: ₹12.61 crore over five years">Sonu Nigam leases his Mumbai property near BKC for ₹12.61 crore over five years

In 2025, Sonu Nigam was in the news for real estate transactions, leasing commercial property in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for five years at a total rent of over ₹12.61 crore in 2025. The office is located in a building named Trade Centre BKC in Mumbai and measures 4,257 square feet, according to documents reviewed by SquareYards. The property was leased to Pattni Hospitality, which operates a brand called Downtown 29 cafe and bar; the transaction was registered on December 2, 2025.