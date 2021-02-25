Known for songs like ‘Genda Phool’ and ‘Ab Tohe Jane Na Doongi…’, music composer and singer Payal Dev believes that music is for one and all, as it has no biases at all.

“Music belongs to all and is far above all discriminations. After initial struggle, eventually when I started playback singing, I got all the support from the industry and when I began composing songs I was again accepted wholeheartedly. Keeping his promise when Salman (Khan) bhai shared my first independent song as a composer, ‘Sajna Ve…’ on social media, I was overwhelmed. It was then that I realised that my journey as a composer has finally commenced,” said ‘Bhare Bazaar…’ from ‘Namaste England’ singer.

Currently, Payal is enjoying the great response her songs are garnering. Sharing her success mantra the talented composer said, “For me music is my world. I learnt it all from my mother, my guru and then when I landed in Mumbai I self-trained myself for years before getting into the industry though to keep my finances going, I was doing playback for ad jingles. So, it’s your learning and training that works for you in the long run, I feel.”

Talking about her early days she said, “My first song was the title track of ‘Grand Masti’ and then ‘Ab Tohe…’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’ happened. After that, there was no looking back. As there was no independent music happening back then so most of the time, I was into playback singing. Then in 2016 I composed a song ‘Bahut Ayi Gayi Yaadein…’ sung by Jubin Nautiyal and it was picked for the film ‘Marjaavaan.’ As the song become a chart buster, I got more into independent music and composing.”

Payal is elated that her 2020 rendition of the song ‘Genda Phool’ has crossed millions views till date and wishes to do more such collaboration in the near future. Next, she will be seen on a singing reality show ‘Indian Pro Music League’ as captain of team Uttar Pradesh.