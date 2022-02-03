Neeti Mohan: After having my baby, I was lucky to spend time at home with him

Singer Neeti Mohan welcomed a baby boy, Aryaveer, last year along with her husband, Nihaar Pandya. She reveals that the arrival of their bundle of joy is what has kept the gloom of the tough times away from their lives.

Mohan describes last two years of the pandemic as “uncertain and tough”. However, she is quick to add, “Yet, we made it exciting by welcoming a baby. During the pandemic, this has been a silver lining. I discovered a whole new meaning to life.”

Not only that, the singer admits that welcoming her child — who is eight months old now — amid these times, which requires everyone to mostly stay put at home, has also given her the much-needed time to spend with her son, which otherwise would have not been possible.

“I made a home studio. I have been recording from home. Even when I was pregnant, I was recording from home. Post my baby, I am lucky that I was able to work from home and as well as spend time the little one,” she shares.

Talking about how the whole balancing act of career and motherhood is working out for her, Mohan says that adapting to the situation has been key.

“I would have still gone out to work it if it was not a pandemic situation. I would have still figured it out. Currently, I am working on a new single with my sisters, Shakti and Mukti (Mohan). We are thinking about how to make it, shoot. This is going to be a tribute to women power and especially after having a baby I feel all the more responsible to do this. This would be my first single after my pregnancy and I wanted it to be meaningful,” she ends.