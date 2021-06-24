Neeti Mohan gets back to the studio after 15 days of delivery; says now look forward to travelling to concerts with her baby

It has been less than 20 days since Neeti Mohan delivered a baby boy, and she is back in the recording studio weaving together a musical story through her voice. The singer admits that work from home has enabled her to resume work fast.

“Last week, I started recording. That was the first time when I was away from him (her son Aryaveer). I kept thinking ke woh kaisa hai, is he crying, will he be ok. But I thought it was pretty smooth to manage my recording at home and be with him when he needed me. I could bring him inside my home studio, feed him and do my things and he can chill in his jhulla,” Mohan tells us.

The Ishq Wala Love hitmaker, who gave birth to her baby boy on June 2, feels “pregnancy, delivery and becoming a mother is such a beautiful time for any woman and we should celebrate it”. But that doesn’t mean putting work on the back burner.

“Of course, a woman’s body goes through a huge change and you have to rest a lot. I am resting a lot. But at the same time, I started feeling ok to start recording. The good part is that we are at home and you can take your own time. Maybe, I am not comfortable with going to a studio yet,” admits the 41-year-old.

However, she is still getting a hang of it, and describes it as “so far so good”.

“Working from home has been a silver lining of the pandemic. I think it is good that I had a baby right now. I know it was scary but I am getting to spend enough time with my baby since there are no concerts,” she says, adding, “On the other hand, I am hoping that things will open up soon and then I will travel with my baby, and do concerts that will be so cool.”

Till then, she is waiting for her doctor to give her a go ahead to get vaccinated, and making sure her baby is safe in these uncertain times.

Going on to explain, Mohan says, “It is because of the current situation that we have not met anyone. Even in our house, only me and my husband are allowed to be around him without masks, rest everybody wears a mask when they meet him”.

“He is so tiny abhi, and doesn’t have enough immunity. I am not stepping out, neither is he, and family members are taking all the precautions,” she ends.