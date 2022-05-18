Neha Bhasin: I have finally realise that toxic fandoms may never change

Toxic fandom is on a rise, and it is tipping over into the offline life of many celebs, feels singer Neha Bhasin, who has been the target of toxicity on several occasions in the past, including getting rape threats from K-pop band BTS’ fans, promoting her to file a police complaint and calling her out on Bigg Boss OTT fellow housemate Pratik Sehajpal’s fan groups for harassing and tormenting her.

“Fan wars [on social media] have become very prevalent today, with every one thinking that they know what is best for their idols. I am finally coming to terms with the fact that toxic fandom may never change. And I feel, being idols of those fandoms, celebrities have a responsibility to educate their fandom as to what is the right way of doing it,” says the Parwah singer.

The 39-year-old goes on to add that the virtual world discord conflict is leading to conflict in real life.

“It also interferes in our relationships, and I have seen that happen with my bond with some people. And it is heartbreaking,” she says, adding that there is an added pressure on celebs to like “each other’s posts, and put up stories about each other”.

While she doesn’t bow down to the pressure, it is reality, “because otherwise fandoms get very angry ke tumne uska post lagaya, mera nahi lagaya”.

“That kind of interference shouldn’t happen. Fandom shouldn’t be about demeaning the other person, but about uniting and reaching out to more. Ab woh nahi ho raha hai, aur baaki sab kuch ho raha hai which is just sad,” says the singer, whose last release was as Parwah, which also featured her good friend Rashami Desai in the music video.

However, Bhasin is proud of her fandom for “staying peaceful”. “Me and my fans are not interested in other people’s business,” she concludes.