Home / Entertainment / Music / Neha Kakkar lip-syncs to Tony Kakkar and Shreya Ghoshal's Oh Sanam for Rohanpreet Singh, he says: 'You are my happiness'
music

Neha Kakkar lip-syncs to Tony Kakkar and Shreya Ghoshal's Oh Sanam for Rohanpreet Singh, he says: 'You are my happiness'

Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and shared a video lip-syncing to Tony Kakkar and Shreya Ghosal's Oh Sanam.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh shower each other with love on Baisakhi.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are not holding back on romance as they celebrate their first Baisakhi after their wedding. The couple took to their respective social media handles to share wishes on the occasion and shower each other with love.

The Indian Idol 12 judge posted a video lip-syncing to the recently released song Oh Sanam. The track has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Neha's brother Tony Kakkar. In the video, Neha was seen wearing a peach-coloured traditional outfit while acting to the lyrics.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jonita Gandhi: Pandemic opened people’s minds to remote working

Daler Mehndi: I will definitely not miss big Baisakhi celebrations this year

Guru Randhawa:This Baisakhi, I wish we all get the strength to fight this virus on a daily basis

I experiment a lot and don’t adhere to one theme: Maalavika Manoj

Neha shared the video and wrote, "Navratre, Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa aur Ramadan Ki Shubhkamnayein! Mera Har Ek त्योहार/ My Every Celebration is YOU Hubby @rohanpreetsingh." She also praised Shreya. "Queen @shreyaghoshal The Way You Sing!" adding a lovestruck emoji. Rohanpreet took to the comments section and said, "Oh My Baby.. I Love Ypu The Most My Queen!! You Are My Happiness!!!! Thank you so much for Making Our Lives/My Life Most Beautiful My Love!!"

A few days ago, the couple was seen dancing to the song with Tony video-bombing the performance.

Rohanpreet, on the other hand, shared pictures of the couple and said, "NehuPreet Ki Taraf se Navratre, Vaisakhi, Gudi Padwa aur Ramadhan Ki Shubh Kamnayein!!" Tony took to the comments section and wrote, "Most beautiful couple.. love you both so much."

Also Read: When unimpressed Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar sing at Indian Idol audition. ​Watch video

Neha and Rohanpreet first met in August 2020 when they were filming for the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. Post the shoot, the singer asked Neha for her Snapchat ID and soon began talking. After a whirlwind romance, they tied the knot in October last year. They travelled to Dubai for their honeymoon. They have been spotted several times, showering each other with love and leaving fans in awe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neha kakkar rohanpreet singh tony kakkar baisakhi shreya ghoshal

Related Stories

music

Neha Kakkar dances with husband Rohanpreet Singh to Tony Kakkar's Oh Sanam. Watch

PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
bollywood

Rohanpreet Singh helps Neha Kakkar out of vanity van, fans love how they 'take care of each other'. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 04:56 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP