Neha Kakkar performs ‘naagin dance' lying on floor, husband Rohanpreet Singh shares cute video. Watch

Neha Kakkar was seen dancing and showing off considerable skills in moving around on the floor in a video that her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, shared on Instagram as he urged her to return home soon. Neha responded to him assuring him that she'll be home soon. (Also read: Neha Kakkar reveals why she switched off her phone on birthday, shares pics)

The video opens with Neha and Rohanpreet, who is also a singer, dancing to a song at a party. She is wearing green pants and white top, while he is dressed in a colourful shirt and white trousers. The couple also danced to Mika Singh's song Aaj Ki Party from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Neha could be seen lying on the floor and dancing in the video.

Neha and Rohan also did ‘naagin dance’ on the floor before bowing down to their audience. Sharing the video Rohanpreet wrote, “If your partner can dance like this without alcohol, marry him/her.” Rohan shared the video with the caption, “Miss you laado aaja jaldi pleaseeeeee nehuuuu..”

Neha was quick to respond with, “Awwwww. I’ll be home soon loveeeee.” Fans were impressed with the performance and they showered love on the post. One of them wrote, “Oh God so cute." Another one wrote, “Fall in love with this girl again and again.” One also wrote, “This video has my whole heart."

One fan even had some advice for Rohanpreet and wrote, “Laado Aa jaigi pajji intezaar v karlo thoda (She will be back brother, have some patience).” The video is from Neha Kakkar's birthday celebrations last month. She had shared pictures from the cake cutting ceremony from the party last month.

Neha is on her Canada tour. Recently, she shared a video with a kid who reminded her of her husband, Rohan Preet. "A cute little boy who reminded me of Rohu! Getting love in #Vancouver too," she captioned the video.

