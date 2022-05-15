Neha Kakkar's husband singer Rohanpreet Singh robbed; valuables including diamond ring stolen from Mandi hotel

Singer Rohanpreet Singh, married to Neha Kakkar, has been robbed of some personal belongings. The robbery took place at a hotel in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, where he had been staying during a vacation. An investigation has been launched into the incident. Also Read| Neha Kakkar says she got emotional during show but didn't tell Rohanpreet, was embarrassed 'about crying one more time'

A diamond ring, an iPhone, and an Apple watch were among the valuables that went missing from Rohanpreet's hotel room. A police official confirmed the robbery on Saturday and said that a case has been registered into the matter.

Mandi Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, told ANI, "Personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and a diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered and investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar's husband."

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet had recently shared a video on their Instagram accounts, in which they were seen enjoying their coffee in bed in a hotel room while they grooved to their new song La La La. Neha captioned the post, "This is called a La La La Morning!!" The musician couple released the song and the music video for La La La, their joint collaboration, on Sunday, May 8.

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in a grand ceremony in presence of their family and friends in December 2020. They started dating after they met during the filming of their first music video together- Nehu Da Vyah. Rohanpreet previously said, “We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Da Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best." Neha said that she was drawn to Rohanpreet's good looks and polite behaviour, and realised he was 'the one' not long after their first meeting.

(With ANI inputs)

