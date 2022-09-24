Neha Kakkar says she 'feels sorry for' those trolling her amid backlash to O Sajna: 'I’m too blessed to have bad days'

Neha Kakkar has shared a post about being God's favourite child after the backlash over her latest release O Sajna. The song, which features Neha with Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma in its music video, is a recreation of Falguni Pathak's song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Falguni has openly expressed her disappointment with the remix of her iconic song, and many listeners have also criticised Neha for 'ruining' the original. Also Read| Falguni Pathak on if she will sue Neha Kakkar for remaking her song

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neha Kakkar appeared to break her silence on the matter as she took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a message for those who are 'unhappy' upon seeing her happy and successful. Without mentioning the backlash over the song, the musician wrote, "Very few people in the world get what I have received in life. That too at such a young age. This kind of fame, love, countless super hit songs, super duper hit TV shows, world tours, fans from little kids to 80-90 years old people and what not!!"

She added, "You know why I got all this, because of my talent, hardwork, passion and positivity. So...today I just wanna thank God and each one of you for giving me what I have today. Thank you!! I am the most blessed child of God. Thank you again! Wishing you all a lifetime of happiness."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also shared a message for her critics on Instagram Stories. She wrote in a couple of posts, "And for those who’re sooo unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is! If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me.. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy cause God himself is keeping me happy."

Neha Kakkar shares messages for her critics on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the comments section, Neha received support from her close ones and fans. Her husband Rohanpreet Singh wrote, "Neha Kakkar is a Queen and will Always be!!" while her brother Tony Kakkar commented, "Truly the most blessed child of god." Dhanashree Verma, who stars alongside Neha in the music video, wrote, "You’re loved by everyone for a lot of reasons and there’s more to come. It’s all about kindness, respect & spreading joy which you have in abundance for all your people. God is great. Always." However, many also demanded she and other musicians stop recreating classic songs.

Meanwhile, Falguni Pathak said that she wished she could have legal action against the recreation of her song. Asked if she is considering a legal route, the singer told Pinkvilla, "I wish I could but the rights are not with me."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON