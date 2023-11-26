New K-pop group Babymonster makes 'insane' debut with BATTER UP music video | Watch

YG Entertainment's new K-pop group BABYMONSTER marked their debut with BATTER UP music video on November 27 (South Korea Time)

The final lineup of the group includes Chiquita, Ruka, Haram, Rora, Pharita and Asa.

BABYMONSTER: BATTER UP

The K-pop group made their much-awaited debut with a single titled BATTER UP along with a music video. With catchy tunes, powerful vocals and raps, and exemplary dance moves, the girls capture the attention in the best possible way.

The 6-girl group is YG Entertainment's second girl group after the K-pop legend BLACKPINK. Debuting 7 years after their seniors, there has been a lot of hype about their debut and it is evidently being received gleefully by music fans.

Watch the video below:

Fans all around the world have been appreciating the K-pop group's grand arrival with sweet and encouraging comments and posts.

“BABY MONSTER'S RAPLINE EVERYONE 🔥🔥🔥” wrote a fan on X.

"“WE ARE THE MONSTERS OF THE WORLD”

— BABYMONSTER" added another.

“ALL FANDOMS ARE TUNED IN BABYMONSTER IMPACT IS INSANE” quipped another.

"BABYMONSTER IS A VISUAL GROUP," followed another comment.

"NO CAUSE THATS LITERALLY THE MOST COMPLETE DEBUT SONG I'VE EVER SEEN LIKE THEY HAD

VOCALS,FASTEST TWO RAP VERSES, VISUAL,DANCE BREAK, BRIDGE,CHORUS, OUTRO,SET

LIKE WHAT ELSE DO YOU WANT?!

THIS IS JUST PERFECTION," appreciated a fan.

BABYMONSTER: Background

The K-pop group was created from the survival show Last Evaluation, with members being selected on the basis of their talent and performances. On November 15, it was reported that Ahyeon who made it to the final lineup of the group, had departed from BABYMONSTER's debut lineup. This came as a shock to fans as the group's debut date was just around the corner when the news was announced.

While the group's debut was earlier slated for September it was pushed to the end of November by YG Entertainment who made an official statement regarding the same.